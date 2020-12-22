2020 is deadliest year in US history

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.
It’s due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 320,000 Americans, and counting.
Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary data suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
The increase would be about 15%, and possibly more.
As a percentage increase, that would mark the largest single-year jump since 1918.
- The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
- Carlos Escobar Mejia died in a hospital after contracting COVID-19 while being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. He is considered the first person to die while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
- The second FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine started arriving at medical facilities Monday.
- Senior officials on the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed and U.S. health and defense leaders are providing an update Monday on the country's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- The governor said he believes the hospitals are equipped to handle the predicted holiday surge and the state can avoid a shutdown.
- In the weeks that Mark Riggs went from feeling worn down before Thanksgiving to dying of COVID-19 last Monday, only six calls about people not wearing face coverings rolled into the Abilene Police Department. Even though defiance of Texas' mask mandate is easy to find.
- Does it spread more easily? Make people sicker? Mean that treatments and vaccines won’t work? Questions are multiplying as fast as new strains of the coronavirus, especially the one now moving through England. Scientists say there is reason for concern but that the new strains should not cause alarm.
- California’s overwhelmed hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients, and a handful of facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles County are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said it was monitoring reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination and made recommendations on how people with histories of allergies should proceed.
- With 80% of its ICU beds filled, VCU Health plans to change visitor policy and reschedule elective surgeriesWith about 80% of its ICU beds filled, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will implement tighter restrictions on patient visitation Tuesday by limiting visits for adults without COVID-19 from noon to 8 p.m. only.