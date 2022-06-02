BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is starting to set up for the ten-day event!

Months and months of planning led up to throwing one of the most talked-about festivals in Mercer and Tazewell County.

Jeff Disibio, the executive director with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said they’ve expanded the festival to include more vendors and a new ride.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd this year. We have probably a record number of vendors that we brought out this year, we have a lot of local food trucks that are participating. We have a circus this year, as well. We also have the Aquatic Acrobats that have come back for five days,” Disibbio said.

They are also bringing back live music on their stage. Tickets for the festival are available for purchase online and in person.