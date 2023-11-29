RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you haven’t heard yet, we are happy to let you know, one of the most hotly-anticipated days in music streaming has arrived. Spotify has dropped (released) its 2023 Wrapped campaign.

While music lovers can look forward to the usual summary of top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts, this year, Wrapped also offers a few new features all based on listeners’ individual music preferences.

Where to find my 2023 Spotify Wrapped

You can find your Wrapped page at the very top of the home page next to the Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks category bar. Wrapped has a rainbow-esque border, emphasizing the new feature.

What to expect in 2023 Spotify Wrapped

Spotify listeners will receive “Me in 2023,” a listening character specific to the listeners’ tastes and habits on the music streaming platform. Users will receive one of 12 total characters, which include Vampire, Alchemist, Time Traveler, Shapeshifter, Collector and more.

New this year, each listener will be matched to a “Sound Town” — a city based on their listening and artist affinity.

Users’ “Top 5 Genres” will depict the individual’s top five music genres stacked and presented in a sandwich-inspired design.

New in 2023

“DJ” — “Our AI DJ will guide you through your Wrapped, serving up your music with commentary about your most-streamed artists, genres, and songs this year,” according to Spotify. The DJ experience will only be available for the first week following the launch of Wrapped.

"Blend" — "You can also invite friends to create a Blend with all of your top songs by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine your favorites into one shared playlist," Spotify said.

Merch — A new merch feature will offer merchandise from all of your top artists together on one page, bringing Wrapped into your home.

Why isn’t Spotify Wrapped working for me?

This is the first year Spotify has offered Spotify Wrapped for desktop. That being said, if you’re having trouble loading wrapped on your computer, refresh the page every few minutes or try to access it on mobile.