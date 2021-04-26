22-year-old Henrico man jumps US Capitol fence, gets arrested

U.S. and World

by: WRIC Web Team

Posted: / Updated:

An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Henrico County after he entered a restricted area within the US Capitol fence.

U.S. Capitol Police said the 22-year-old scaled the fence along First Street, SW at 11:38 p.m. The suspect was identified as Marc Beauchamp.

Beauchamp was stopped by several officers and arrested for unlawful entry.

“An investigation revealed the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial,” Capitol Police tweeted.

Authorities believe this is an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events