22-year-old Henrico man jumps US Capitol fence, gets arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Henrico County after he entered a restricted area within the US Capitol fence.
U.S. Capitol Police said the 22-year-old scaled the fence along First Street, SW at 11:38 p.m. The suspect was identified as Marc Beauchamp.
Beauchamp was stopped by several officers and arrested for unlawful entry.
“An investigation revealed the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial,” Capitol Police tweeted.
Authorities believe this is an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing.