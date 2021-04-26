22-year-old Henrico man jumps US Capitol fence, gets arrested

An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Henrico County after he entered a restricted area within the US Capitol fence.

U.S. Capitol Police said the 22-year-old scaled the fence along First Street, SW at 11:38 p.m. The suspect was identified as Marc Beauchamp.

Beauchamp was stopped by several officers and arrested for unlawful entry.

“An investigation revealed the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial,” Capitol Police tweeted.

Authorities believe this is an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing.