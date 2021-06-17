3 dead, 4 rescued, 2 still missing after group on tubes go over Duke Energy Dam in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have died after a group of people on tubes went over the Duke Energy Dam in Eden, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

Cates said a group of nine people were tubing on the river and went over the dam between 7:30 p.m. and sunset on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the Rockingham County 911 Center by a Duke Energy employee around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Three bodies have been recovered from the river, Cates said. He did not have information on their identities.

Four people were located in the river and taken to the hospital.

Cates said the people who were rescued did not have life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still searching for two missing people. He said Thursday night they will search a little more by aircraft tonight and then suspend the search, resuming tomorrow morning.

As for why the incident was not reported until Thursday afternoon, Cates said he believes the people on the rafts probably did not have a way to contact emergency services.