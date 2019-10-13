3-year-old girl kidnapped at birthday party in Alabama; Amber Alert cites ‘extreme danger’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCMH) — The State of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted on Saturday at a birthday party in Alabama. She is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Amber Alert issued for Kamille McKinney

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Avondale, Alabama around 8:30 p.m. at a birthday party and, according to witnesses, was picked up by an unknown man and woman in a dark-colored black or blue SUV.

The SUV was possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

Kamille is described as a black female, 3 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child, should contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841 or call 911.

Click here for more information about this case on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website.