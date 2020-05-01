30-pound piece of moon for sale

Breaking News
(CNN) — Talk about an “out of this world” trinket.

A 30-pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s. The lunar meteorite landed on the Earth during a meteor shower. According to statement from the famed Auction House, the fragment was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.

The piece of history doesn’t come cheap. The asking price is nearly $3 million. The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be brought immediately.

Christie’s says its the fifth-largest moon piece available on the planet earth.

