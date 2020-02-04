36 migrants found under load of gravel in secret compartment of Texas dump truck

LAREDO, Tx. (WRIC/CNN) — 36 immigrants were found trapped in a hidden compartment inside a dump truck that appeared to be hauling gravel after an anonymous tip led police to Lardeo, Texas.

Officers received a tip that people were concealed in a compartment inside the vehicle.

Laredo Police spokesman Officer Emanuel Diaz said investigators and rescuers responded to the impound lot and heard banging from inside the truck.

Customs and Border Protection South Texas shared photos of the truck and the migrants on Twitter, stating that the migrants inside had “no means of escape.”

#USBP Laredo Sector responded to the scene of @mylaredopd case where people were hidden inside a dump trailer loaded with dirt with no means of escape. LPD requested assistance from USBP, @LaredoFireDept in the rescue of the individuals. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/1Sqc1SEZeB — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) January 31, 2020

The migrants are now in custody of Homeland Security Investigations.