3rd grader denied of school pictures gets fab photoshoot

MICHIGAN (WRIC/CNN Newsource) — The Michigan girl who was not allowed to take her school pictures because she had red extensions got a very special photoshoot this week.

It was a happy turn of events for Marian Scott, after what happened to her last month at her charter school.

“It was fun,” Marian said. “You got to pose and got to be yourself.”

Marian was not allowed to take her school picture because her hair color was not natural, as the school’s handbook dictates.

Her story caught the eyes of many people including a Chicago photographer who drove dozens of hours to put on a professional photoshoot and give her a new wardrobe for free.

Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone’s confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile. So we want to make sure that she feels not just great that day but going forward that it’s ongoing and she still feels that support.” Jermaine Horton

Both Marian and her family said they were grateful for both the positives and the negatives of this experience.

Her dad said he hopes this episode leads to more conversation about equity in school policies.