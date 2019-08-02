4-year-old found after she was ‘pretty much given to a pimp’

Fayetteville, N.C. (CNN/WIAT) — Police in North Carolina have found a missing 4-year-old who was disappeared more than a month ago.

Aubriana Recinos was reunited with her father in Texas after last being seen in late May. But where was she all this time?

According to authorities, Aubriana’s mother, Carmen Lowe, never returned the child to her father after a visit. Lowe allegedly was a part of a human trafficking operation.

The operation was being investigated by the FBI upon Aubriana being brought into it.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” Maj. Robert Ramirez of the Fayetteville Police Department said. “It is a ring. It is a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children as well for other girls were actually working this human trafficking operation.”

Lowe was arrested in New Orleans Thursday.

Both Aubriana and her father are expected to be back in North Carolina Friday.