4-year-old found locked in room with feces, urine

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A father faces felony charges for leaving his 4-year-old son home alone.

The boy — locked up in a bedroom alone.

The Allen County sheriff says the suspect then went to work.

It happened near the town of Iola, Kansas, about a two hour’s drive south of Kansas City.

“All he had to do is come over and knock, because somebody is always home,” Leo Wood said.

Wood says he and his family would often see the boy in the bedroom window of this home.

He said he had no idea the boy was locked inside alone, with no food and no bathroom.

“The kid is standing there in the window beating on the window doing one of these numbers like saying hi,” Wood said. “We didn’t think nothing of it. Figured OK somebody’s there.”

But when Wood’s stepdaughter heard the child hollering for help at about 5 p.m., she knew something was not right.

Deputies forced their way into the house and broke into the locked bedroom, but were not prepared for what they found.

“There was such a strong ammonia odor in the room,” Allen County Sheriff Brian Murphy said. “The room was just unbearable. Of course there’s feces everything, no way shape or form they were living conditions for any type of human being. Let alone a 4-year-old child.”

Murphy said Blayke Anthony Reynolds has temporary visitation rights to see the boy.

Reynolds told deputies he could not afford child care for his son.

Murphy says Reynolds has been charged with three felonies, including aggravated child endangerment.

Deputies are investigating reports that this may not have been the first time the boy was locked in the room and left alone.

“All he would have had to do is come over and knock on the door and say ‘hey I’ve got to be at work, I need a sitter’, not a problem,” Wood said.

Murphy says Reynolds worked in Lacyne, about an hour and a half’s drive away from here.

His shift was from 3 p.m. to midnight.

So he’s accused of knowingly leaving his son alone, for what would have been about 12 hours.

Murphy says after doctors checked the boy at the hospital, he has been returned to the custody of his mother and is in good condition.