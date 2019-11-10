$4k reward offered for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) A Nationwide Amber Alert remains in effect for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams from Jacksonville, Florida.

And we are now learning more about this investigation as authorities are offering a $4,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of the missing 5-year-old.

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her room on Tuesday night before she went missing. But an unidentified person called 911 saying the little girl was not in her bedroom the next morning and the back door was unlocked.

A Nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Williams on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, investigators announced the child’s mother is no longer cooperating with the police and she has ties to Alabama.

But now according to authorities, the entire family is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities say Taylor’s mother, Briana Williams worked on the Navy Base in Jacksonville, Florida. Taylor was enrolled at the Navy Base daycare.

According to police, just a few days before Taylor went missing, she and her mother moved from an apartment complex about 15 minutes away from the home where she went missing.

Immediately when Taylor was reported missing, Thursday morning investigators performed an extensive search at both the apartment and home they currently live in. Searches were also done using K-9 units, mountain, and air patrol.

The Navy Crime Investigation Service is now involved in the search.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother any time in the last 6 months to call the police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor Rose Williams or knows anything about this investigation please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Or contact FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.