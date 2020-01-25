5 people found dead inside North Carolina home

VANCEBORO, NC (WNCT) – Deputies are investigating the death of five people inside a North Carolina home.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday. Vanceboro, North Carolina is 150 miles south of Richmond.

Sheriff Huges said this situation was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community. Hughes said investigators will share more information about the case Monday.

9 On Your Side reporter, Kelci O’Donnell is currently on the scene.

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his family. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and rarely being home.

There are eight homes in the small neighborhood and people living in the area said the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

