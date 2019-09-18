1  of  3
5-year-old girl abducted from park by man in red van, police say

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities believe a 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week while playing with a sibling at a New Jersey playground was taken against her will.

State police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night for Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at Bridgeton city park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing there while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her and police were soon notified.

Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who apparently led her to a van, put her in the back seat and drove off.

