50 Siberian huskies surrendered to 4 Colorado shelters by overwhelmed breeder

DENVER (KDVR) — Fifty purebred Siberian huskies were surrendered Tuesday to four Colorado animal shelters by an overwhelmed breeder, according to one of the shelters.

The Denver Dumb Friends League said it collaborated with the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Larimer Humane Society on the transport of the dogs, and all are providing shelter and care, according to a release Thursday morning.

The Dumb Friends League, which is caring for 13 of the huskies, said the dogs are “in relatively good health” but are under-socialized and will need behavior support before they are ready for adoption.

“Upon arrival, the dogs received medical and behavior assessments,” the League said, adding that the dogs’ conditions “will continue to be assessed.”

The Siberian husky is a medium-sized working breed with a thick coat, erect ears and distinctive markings, with eyes that can be either brown or blue.