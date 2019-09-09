6 officers who took down Dayton mass shooter to receive Medal of Valor

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The six police officers who took down the Oregon District mass shooter are set to be awarded with the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump on Monday.

Trump is set to present the Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations to the six officers at the White House, one of the officers, Jeremy Campbell, told news outlets.

The six officers were able to take down the gunman Aug. 4 within 30 seconds of the first shot. The shooting left nine people dead and dozens of others injured.

In addition to Campbell, the officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Sgt. William C. Knight; Officer Brian Rolfes; Officer Vincent Carter; Officer Ryan Nabel; and Officer David Denlinger.