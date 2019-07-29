6-year-old boy killed in California festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, according to the family.

Three people were killed and 15 others were injured when a shooter opened fire at the festival on Sunday evening. The gunman, who gained access to the festival by cutting a fence, was shot and killed by police.

The boy has been identified as Stephen Romero, according to his father and grandmother.

Romero was at the festival with his mother, who was also shot and is being treated at a hospital.

Stephen Romero (Photo provided to KRON4 by family)

The boy’s father, who was not at the festival, tells KRON4 he got a call that his son and his wife were being transported to the hospital.

Romero’s mother was shot in the hand and in the stomach. She is expected to survive. The boy’s grandmother was also injured in the shooting.

The shooting began at 5:41 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

The identities of the other victims have not yet been confirmed.

