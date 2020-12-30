$600 stimulus checks are officially on the way; Here’s when you could get yours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Keep an eye on your bank account! The $600 stimulus check from the latest coronavirus relief bill is officially on its way.

On Tuesday evening, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted that checks could arrive as early as Tuesday night for those who have direct deposit set up.

If you don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS, Mnuchin said paper checks will start mailing out to eligible recipients on Wednesday.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

Mnuchin added that the Get My Payment tracking tool on the IRS website, which has been temporarily unavailable, will be accessible again “later this week.”

In March, it took approximately two weeks for direct deposits to roll out to Americans during the first round of stimulus. Experts told ABC News there could be hiccups during the process as this rollout coincides with the start of the 2021 tax filing season.

The latest coronavirus relief bill includes direct checks of $600 for Americans who made under $75,000 in 2019 and couples who made under $150,000. An additional $600 is included for dependents under the age of 17.

The payments phase out gradually for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.

Meanwhile, a Senate vote on a bill to raise the second stimulus check to $2,000 was blocked Tuesday by Republicans. Regardless of that outcome, financial relief is officially on the way for millions of Americans.