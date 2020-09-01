68-year-old trucker beaten to death in apparent road rage incident on Missouri highway

O’FALLON, Missouri (KTVI) – Missouri authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a person accused in the fatal beating of a 68-year-old man in an apparent road rage incident.

According to a state police spokesperson, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and O’Fallon police responded to a report of a fight on I-64 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a man, later identified by family as Ron Lawson, of Winfield, Missouri, unconscious at the scene.

The man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, state police said.

“I’ve got a little boy that has the same birthday as my dad’s birthday and now I have to celebrate and mourn on my son’s birthday every year because that piece of us is gone,” said his daughter Leah Lawson.

Ron Lawson’s family said he was a truck driver and was always safe on the road. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

“The location where he was at is always a busy place. It was on a Sunday morning, Sunday early afternoon,” said Ron Lawson’s son, Jason. “There had to be somebody somewhere that seen something. For my family, please just somebody, please, speak up.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.

Witnesses have sent pictures to a St. Charles County Facebook page of the suspect’s vehicle – a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Witnesses said the attacker left the scene in a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps.

