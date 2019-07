A Saint Louis woman who gave birth on July 11 at 7:11 p.m to a girl who weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces got a nice gift from 7-11.

Not only did a company rep send Rachel Langford a cute onesie for her adorable newborn baby, but the convenience store also pledged thousands of dollars toward a college fund for the girl.

$7,111 to be exact!

Langford called the college fund “A real blessing.”