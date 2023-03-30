Police were parked in front of Prive on Winchester after a reported shooting. (WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a Tennessee restaurant with ties to rapper Yo Gotti.

According to police reports, the shooting happened at Prive restaurant a little after closing. Two male victims were found on the scene. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Five others, four men and a woman, arrived at hospitals by private vehicles. The men were ages 37, 35, 31 and 30. The woman was 25 years old. Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the restaurant.

A pickup truck at the scene appeared to have a large bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

The restaurant, which rapper Yo Gotti — whose real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims — purchased for his mother, was roped off by police, but people could be seen stopping by, including some who were crying.

Arthur Horne, the owners’ lawyer, said they are devastated. “On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for 10 years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” he said.

Horne said there was an altercation between two groups of men, though he said it did not occur inside the restaurant as stated by authorities.

“It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout,” he said. “Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

The owners also extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

The restaurant shooting comes only days after six people, including three students, were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Police say the shooting took place over about 14 minutes, and the shooter was also killed.