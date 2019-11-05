7-year-old honorary police officer dies of cancer

FREEPORT, Texas (WTVO) — Abigail Arias, who captured the hearts of many after she was sworn in as an honorary police officer, has died of cancer.

The Freeport Police Department confirmed 7-year-old Abigail’s passing Tuesday on Facebook.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent… Posted by Freeport Police Department – Texas on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

According to KARK, Abigail was diagnosed at age 4 with a Wilms tumor in her kidney — a cancer that has no cure.

She had undergone 90 rounds of chemotherapy, but the cancer returned in April 2018.

Abigail’s dream was to become a police officer, In February, Abigail was sworn in as Officer Arias 758.

Congratulations to the newest member of the Freeport Police Department, Honorary Officer Abigail Rose Arias! She took an oath today to continue fighting the “bad guys” until she is cancer free! What a great day for the City of Freeport, and our Law Enforcement Family from all over this great state, who were in attendance! Also a special thanks to Rick Fernandez owner of Cop Stop Inc. for the wonderful FPD uniform and duty rig! #thinblueline Ruben Arias Posted by Freeport Police Department – Texas on Thursday, February 7, 2019

Last month, the family said Abigail had been moved to hospice care.

“Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come,” Freeport police wrote on their Facebook.

