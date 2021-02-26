8News Anchor Katie Deupree talks new show with NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, NewsNation is kicking off a new show hosted by Ashleigh Banfield. The show, titled ‘Banfield,’ will feature interviews with top names in entertainment, politics and more.

Before Banfield kicks off interviews of her own, she sat down with 8News Anchor Katie Dupree to talk about the show.

The show will last an hour each night and Banfield tells Dupree she is excited for the extra time to interview newsmakers, thought provokers, influencers, celebrities and politicians. Her first week kicks off with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Sorkin and Robin Wright.

During their interview, Dupree asks Banfield what made her take the job, what sets the show apart and what will surprise viewers the most.