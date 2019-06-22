1  of  5
9 people killed in Hawaii plane crash

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

OAHU, Hawaii (CNN) — Nine people are dead after a small skydiving plane crashed near an airfield on Oahu’s North Shore.

Authorities received a call Friday evening about a downed aircraft at Dillingham airfield. 

Upon arrival, they saw the plane engulfed in fire near the fence line, away from the runway. 

Honolulu fire chief Manuel Neves said family members of those on board the aircraft were on the ground when the crash happened and may have seen the plane go down.    

It wasn’t clear whether the craft was taking off or landing when it crashed.
 

