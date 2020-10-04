9-year-old girl killed in shooting in California, police say

Members of the Sacramento (Calif.) Police Department interview people at Mama Marks Park in the city’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, where a 9-year-old girl was killed and three other people injured in a drive-by shooting. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Sacramento, police told the FOX40.com TV station and the Sacramento Bee.

The shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. in a park in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on the city’s north side, and a woman, man and 6-year-old girl were the people injured, police said.

Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan told the Bee that a family was gathering at Mama Marks Park when a gunman drove up and shot them.

The 9-year-old girl died at the scene, the Bee reported. Police said the 6-year-old girl is in stable condition, and the woman is in critical condition.

Police told the Bee that a man had taken himself to a hospital, also suffering a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, police said.

Chan told the Bee that the site of the shooting is “a very emotional scene.”

Officers are investigating a potential gang connection to the shooting, Chan told the Bee.

There is no information on a suspect or suspects, police told the newspaper and the TV station.

On Sept. 11, 2018, 3-year-old Azalya Anderson died after she was hit by a stray bullet, the Bee reported. A bullet fired from the street struck her in her living room.