92-year-old woman dies, seven homes damaged as police investigate explosion in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as police continue to investigate a house explosion that occurred Tuesday morning on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna.

The deceased was identified as 92-year-old Irene Sanok. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else in the neighborhood was injured, and no other people were believed to have been inside the home.

When police and fire crews got to the scene, the home was completely destroyed and fire was burning from the foundation.

(The home, before and after)

People living nearby say they felt it the explosion when it happened around 7:20 a.m. “My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” one viewer, Gabrielle, said.

Another, Christie, said “My entire house shook and the power is out, in mine and the apartment downstairs.”

Even in other nearby communities, the effects of the explosion were felt. “My house shook in West Seneca,” Colleen says.

According to fire officials, a total of seven homes were damaged. Lackawanna Code Enforcement Officers are evaluating the extent of the damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion, but the investigation into it is expected to take several days.

The video below was shared by Tom Krakowski:

I was able to get a little closer and get these photos – you can see the debris in the street in front of what used to be a house @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/kiB7xvOF1g — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) July 20, 2021

More debris- papers, letters etc. can be seen on the lawns of neighboring homes from a street over. || @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/gnlcRA3YDV — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 20, 2021

Tuesday morning, more than 580 National Grid customers in Lackawanna were without power. That included the entirety of Bedford Ave.

By 9 a.m., power was restored at the addresses outside Bedford Ave. Power is estimated to be restored for everyone else by 6:45 p.m.

Please check back here for updates and follow us on Twitter.