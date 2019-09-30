94-year-old celebrates his birthday by going skydiving

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN/WOWK) – An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by jumping out of an airplane.

“I’m looking forward to it, said Paul Grimme. “I’m not nervous a bit.”

Trading his walker for wings, the grandfather was celebrating a birthday and anniversary. Grimme’s wife passed away in January. Saturday, Sept. 28, would’ve marked their 75th wedding anniversary.

“When she passed away, of course, he was sad,” said Tara Klier, Grimme’s granddaughter. “So on his birthday in April, I said, ‘Hey grandpa, I got you tickets to go skydiving. Will you go?’ He said, hell yeah I’ll go.”

The jump- just as much for her, as himself.

Kleier said “It’s pretty exciting. I’m glad he’s going to do it. I didn’t think he would when I told him!” said Kleier

Grimme says that George Bush was one of his idols. The former president made his jump at 94 years old – that’s why Paul felt he could, and should, make the jump.