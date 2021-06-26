Four dead, one in critical condition in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser. Officials with AFR are reporting four people died in the crash, and one person remains in critical condition.

The balloon hit power lines and PNM officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power. Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now taking over the investigation. Authorities believe a catastrophic error in the air led to the crash.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.