RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fan-favorite, hand-spun, fruity-flavored shake is back, for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A’s infamous “Summer Sensation,” the limited-release Peach Milkshake is now available nationwide after its annual, seasonal release this week.

The restaurant chain famous for its “Eat Mor Chikin” campaign, said in a release that the tasty summer treat is, “Known for its classic summertime taste, each Peach Milkshake is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry*.”

First introduced in 2009, the Peach Milkshake has quickly become a standout seasonal offering.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

Guests can place an order for the newest addition to Chick-fil-A’s shake lineup for pick up, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. Shake prices may vary, but you can expect to pay around $4.75 at this location in Richmond.