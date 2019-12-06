Gunman dead, multiple people taken to hospital after shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Florida (WRIC/WKRG) — A gunman who opened fire Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida is dead.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gunman’s death with WKRG-TV. At least five victims have been admitted to the hospital.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter,” NAS Pensacola said on Twitter. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.



More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

Friday’s incident comes just two days after two civilian Defense Department employees were shot to death by a sailor at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing news.

