Aerial footage shows flooding on Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday with a fury that took even storm-hardened residents by surprise, forcing people to climb into their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.

On Friday morning, the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office received reports of ‘catastrophic flooding’ on Ocracoke Island.

Medics and other rescuers rushed to Ocracoke Island — accessible only by boat or air — to reach those who made the mistake of defying mandatory evacuation orders along the 200-mile (320-kilometer) ribbon of low-lying islands.

The United States Coast Guard helped get crews to the island and residents of Ocracoke off.

Last night, authorities said the water was starting to drain off the island. Search and rescue teams along with deputies were going door to door checking in on residents.

Some updated pictures from Ocracoke Island. Water has started to drain off the island and the clean up and assessment… Posted by Hyde County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 6, 2019

Over and over, longtime residents said that they had never seen flooding so bad, or that things that had never flooded before were inundated.

“We were all on social media laughing about how we’d done well and there was really no flooding at all, just rain, typical rain,” Steve Harris, who has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. And then, “the wall of water just came rushing through the island.”

“It just started looking like a bathtub, very quickly,” said Harris, who was safe in his third-floor condo. “We went from almost no water to 4 to 6 feet in a matter of minutes.”

Jason Wells, also an Ocracoke Island resident, shared photos showing cars flooded.

Ocracoke Island flooding image from Jason Wells.

“This is my yard – I’m on one of the highest spots on the island. It’s low tide,” he wrote.

Dorian made landfall around 8:40 Friday morning at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper estimated 800 people rode out the storm on the island.

Cooper said that 70 roads were closed because of high water or downed trees. U.S. 264 is closed near Greenville, U.S. 117 near Castle Hayne is also closed along with 60 secondary roads, Cooper said.

At the start of the week, the storm slammed the Bahamas, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia before sideswiping the Carolinas on Thursday with tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.