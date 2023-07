XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Aerial footage in Xenia Township shows the moment a missing 4-year-old boy was found in a field on Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers used a helicopter to help local deputies find the missing boy.

Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moment the helicopter crew spotted the boy and led officials and family members on the ground to him.

In the video, the child is seen walking through an open field southeast of Dayton.