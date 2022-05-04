(STACKER) — Queen Elizabeth II is the third-longest-reigning monarch in history, having taken the throne nearly 70 years ago on June 2, 1953.
After Elizabeth, the next in line to take the throne will be Prince Charles, her son, followed by Prince William, her grandson.
William’s children are next in line after him, but after that, the list gets complicated. For a better understanding of the current line of succession, check out this list curated by Stacker.
#1. The Prince of Wales
Title: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Full name: Charles Philip Arthur George
Father: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Mother: Queen Elizabeth II
Relation to Elizabeth II: Son
Born: Nov. 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace, London
Seventy-three years is a very long time to wait to assume the reins of the position for which you have always been destined, and Charles has been waiting in the wings since the day he was born. Over time, his popularity has seen highs and lows, and his personal life has generated multiple cycles of scandal, scrutiny, and sympathy. Never was this more true than during his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and its eventual unraveling. He has been both lauded and criticized for some of his public work and personal initiatives, and he has long expressed a desire to slim down the monarchy. When he finally does ascend to the throne, his second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, whom he married in 2005, will be known as Queen Consort.
#2. The Duke of Cambridge
Title: Prince William of Wales, Duke of Cambridge
Full name: William Arthur Philip Louis
Father: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Mother: Diana, Princess of Wales
Relation to Elizabeth II: Grandson
Born: June 21, 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London
Prince William is second in line to the throne. As the first child of Charles and Diana, the quiet prince was always destined for the spotlight and has never known life outside the royal fishbowl. He has long held a special place in the hearts of Britons and royal followers since he was a child, and that emotional connection was only strengthened during his parents’ very public divorce and the tragic death of his mother in 1997. In the years that followed, William emerged as a thoughtful and reserved young man with an understandable disdain for the tabloid media. His 2011 marriage to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was watched by billions of people around the globe, and when William eventually ascends to the throne, Catherine will become Queen Consort.
#3. Prince George of Cambridge
Title: Prince George of Cambridge
Full name: George Alexander Louis
Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Relation to Elizabeth II: Great-grandson
Born: July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London
As the eldest son of William and Catherine, 8-year-old Prince George of Cambridge now stands third in the line of succession. Like his father and grandfather before him, he is surely aware of his destiny at this point in his young life, though his parents have worked hard to keep their children grounded with a less formal and rigid lifestyle and a greater sense of normalcy than past royalty have experienced in their upbringing, much like George’s grandmother Diana did for her sons, William and Harry.
#4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Title: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Full name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Relation to Elizabeth II: Great-granddaughter
Born: May 2, 2015, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London
For William and Catherine’s second child, Princess Charlotte, a legal change in succession law passed in 2011 helped secure her position in the line of succession. The Perth Agreement determined that all governments of the Commonwealth realms would amend their laws to replace “male-preference primogeniture” (in which males precede females) with “absolute primogeniture” (in which gender plays no part). Thus, when her younger brother was born, Charlotte retained her position as the fourth in line.
#5. Prince Louis of Cambridge
Title: Prince Louis of Cambridge
Full name: Louis Arthur Charles
Father: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Mother: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Relation to Elizabeth II: Great-grandson
Born: April 23, 2018, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London
Some might suspect that the youngest of William and Kate’s children might be destined for a more comfortable and less stressful role than his older siblings. However, in the royal line of succession one can never assume anything. Just ask Louis’ great-great-grandfather, King George VI, who was never expected to inherit the throne. He had planned to live a quiet life as the Duke of York with his family, but when his brother, King Edward, famously abdicated the throne in order to marry an American divorcee, the course of George’s life was forever altered, as was that of his daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II.
#6. The Duke of Sussex
Title: Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex
Full name: Henry Charles Albert David
Father: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Mother: Diana, Princess of Wales
Relation to Elizabeth II: Grandson
Born: Sept. 15, 1984, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London
At birth, Prince Henry was fourth in line to the British throne and often referred to as the “spare” to his brother, the heir. Better known as Harry, the prince exhibited a rebellious streak and a sense of independence—not unlike that of his mother, Diana. In recent years—despite strained relations with his brother and father, the 2020 drama the press deemed “Megxit,” a relocation with his family to California, a tell-all book in the works, and he and his wife Meghan’s now-infamous Oprah interview—he remains in the fold. This may be due in part to the very strong relationship he has always enjoyed with the queen.
#7. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
Title: None
Full name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Father: Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex
Mother: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Relation to Elizabeth II: Great-grandson
Born: May 6, 2019, at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, England
Being raised in California, 2-year-old Archie may not yet understand his position within the complicated structure and traditions of the royal family from across the pond, but given his place in the seventh position, he’ll find out soon enough. Archie is the first family member of mixed-race ancestry in the line of succession, and he has dual U.K. and U.S. nationality.
#8. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
Title: None
Full name: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Father: Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex
Mother: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Relation to Elizabeth II: Great grandchild
Born: June 4, 2021, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California
The newest addition to Harry and Meghan’s family, 6-month-old Lilibet’s name derives from the childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth. She currently stands eighth in line to the throne and is the highest-ranked individual in the line to be born outside of the United Kingdom.
#9. The Duke of York
Title: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Full name: Andrew Albert Christian Edward
Father: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Mother: Queen Elizabeth II
Relation to Elizabeth II: Son
Born: Feb. 19, 1960, at Buckingham Palace, London
Next in line stands the Queen’s second son and Charles’ younger brother, Andrew. Though he enjoyed considerable popularity during his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Andrew has since fallen from grace in a very sordid and public manner. After a messy divorce, multiple scandals and ongoing financial difficulties, Andrew is currently embroiled in several lawsuits and is facing serious allegations of sexual assault. Despite being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by the Queen, Andrew still retains his place in the line of succession
#10. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Title: Princess Beatrice of York
Full name: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Father: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Mother: Sarah, Duchess of York
Relation to Elizabeth II: Granddaughter
Born: Aug. 8, 1988, at Portland Hospital, London
Despite her mother’s virtual banishment from the royal family and the scandals surrounding her father, Beatrice has retained her public popularity and position within the family as one of the Queen’s beloved granddaughters. Her marriage in 2020 and a new baby born in 2021 made the usual headlines in Britain and abroad, and it also changed the line of succession once again.
Stacker has gathered this list of 20 members of the royal family and their respective positions in the line of succession, using information from the official website of the British royal family and various media sources.