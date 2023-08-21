(The Hill) – As Tropical Storm Hilary continues to slam Southern California, three tropical storms are churning in the Atlantic Ocean as the world prepares for an above-average hurricane season.

Three tropical storms — Franklin, Emily and Gert — have developed in the Atlantic Ocean in less than 24 hours as the Southwest continues to be slammed by Hilary, according to the National Hurricane Center. Franklin is expected turn northward Tuesday to bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week and could also bring tropical storm conditions to the Dominion Republic and Haiti starting Tuesday, where tropical storm warnings have already been issued.

Emily formed about 1,000 miles from the Cabo Verde islands and is expected to weaken in the coming days. National Hurricane Center forecasters said that the storm already reached its peak intensity and it no longer meets the criteria for a tropical cyclone.

“Emily has been devoid of deep convection for nearly 15 hours and no longer meets the definition of a tropical cyclone,” forecasters said. “Although sea surface temperatures are sufficiently warm to support occasional bursts of convection, strong wind shear and a very dry environment should prevent it from reorganizing as a tropical cyclone for at least the next couple days.”

Gert is also expected to be short lived as it is quickly unraveling, according to forecasters. The National Hurricane Center estimated that the storm’s sustained winds were about 40 mph, just above the threshold for when a storm earns a name.

After tropical disturbances reach sustained winds of 39 mph, they receive a name. When winds reach more than 74 mph, they become a hurricane.

Besides the three tropical storms churning in the Atlantic, forecasters are continuing to watch a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine could bring heavy rainfall to South Texas along with flash flooding and mudslides starting Tuesday, forecasters warned Monday.

“Heavy rainfall from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected across South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding,” the forecasters warned.

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years according to forecasters, bringing dangerous flooding, mudslides and high winds to the region that is typically plagued by drought. This comes as experts have warned of an “above-normal” hurricane season this year due to higher sea temperatures.