RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Without naming the former president, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) criticized the federal charges against Donald Trump as an example of “a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not.”

In the wake of the indictment’s release, Youngkin, who said he’s staying focused on Virginia but has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run, added that “it’s a sad day for our country.”

Trump faces 37 felony charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

“These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin tweeted Friday.

Youngkin, who campaigned on parental rights, compared the charges against Trump to Virginia parents, describing them as political targets.

“Parents in Virginia know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions,” the governor’s tweet continued. “Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust.”

Youngkin’s reaction was denounced by several Virginia Democrats on Friday. “I’m saddened, but not surprised that @GovernorVA has such disdain for law enforcement and our legal system,” Del. Candi Mundon King (D-Prince William) tweeted. “As this case plays out, it is unacceptable to use coded language to question the legitimacy of our justice system. It’s dangerous & speaks to the worst among us.”

Another state lawmaker, State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield), tweeted a link to a report from Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts stating that the enforcement of white-collar crime reached a 20-year low after Trump took office.

“Yup. There is a two-tiered justice system,” Hashmi tweeted. “And it’s the exact opposite to what Youngkin just stated.”

A Youngkin spokeswoman did not immediately respond to the Democratic response to the governor’s tweet.