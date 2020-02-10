Alabama bill would fine people for smoking in cars carrying children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal before Alabama lawmakers would fine people who smoke in a vehicle when a child is present.

The bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis would make it illegal to smoke tobacco in a car when a child aged 14 or younger is present. Violators would be fined $100.

Hollis said an adult has a choice of whether to smoke or get out of a car when someone is smoking. She said a child does not have a choice.

Hollis said 11 states have similar laws. A similar bill was introduced last year but did not win final approval.

A bill that would have barred adults in Tennessee from smoking in a vehicle with children failed in 2018 after lawmakers voiced concerns that it gave the government too much power over citizen freedoms.