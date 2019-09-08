1  of  27
Closings
Alabama high school removes bathroom stall doors to prevent vaping

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A school in Alabama has taken the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some of the boys’ bathrooms — all to keep kids from vaping.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.

And he says two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution. One says it’s too drastic.

“Me as a parent, personally I think that’s a little excessive,” said parent Brandon Campbell.

“I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business,” said parent Rachel Munsey.

The parents said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary — as they work to figure out other solutions.

