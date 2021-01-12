Alabama man in custody after Capitol riot violated bond by traveling to DC, investigators say

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An east Alabama man who investigators say violated his bond by traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in last week’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol is in federal custody after agents located him at an Auburn home.

William Watson, 23, of Auburn, is believed to be a bearded man in a tan sweatshirt in an image released by Metropolitan Police Department.

Watson was wanted in a joint effort by the U.S. Secret Service and FBI as investigators continue locating and arresting individuals in a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer.

Watson was taken into custody without incident around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Federal authorities and Auburn police were present when Watson was led from the house in handcuffs after a Lee County judge revoked his bond on prior drug charges.

Watson was arrested in July 2 on charges that included trafficking in marijuana and LSD and drug Possession. He had been released on a $103,000 bond.

Watson was taken into custody. (Credit: WRBL)

A motion by prosecutors read:

“On or about January 6, 2021, protestors stormed the United States Capitol building during the certification of the Electoral College vote. Video surveillance from inside the Capitol Building recorded protestors’ images inside the building, including images of the Defendant dressed in a yellow sweatshirt standing next to a man with a horned hat. Local authorities identified the Defendant. The Defendant has distinctive tattoos on his hands, which are visible in the images from the Capital. Additionally, the Defendant made a social media post including a photo of his participation and comments regarding one of his tattoos. Pursuant to Rule 7.3 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, a mandatory condition of release includes a requirement that the Defendant may not “depart from the state without leave of court.”

Investigators suspect an east Alabama man, Will Watson, is the bearded man on the left who joined other President Donald Trump supporters and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WRBL has not been able to ascertain whether Watson is employed in the area or attends school.

According to an article by the Alabama Political Reporter, Watson regularly posted conspiracies related to the election and COVID-19 on his Instagram account. He claimed to have a disability that exempted him from wearing a mask at an Auburn restaurant in one video, the report said.