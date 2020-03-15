1  of  16
Aldi limits hours, closes stores in response to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Aldi announced some of its stores would temporarily close or have limited hours in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A release from the grocery chain said they could not give specifics on which stores would have affected hours or closings. 8News is currently working to get a list of altered hours for Aldi stores in the area.

Jason Hart, CEO, said other steps the company was taking to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak include:

  • Putting a purchase limit on certain items.
  • Intensifying cleaning practices its stores, offices and warehouses.
  • Focusing on restocking in-demand products, like toilet paper, premade meals and cleaning supplies.

“As an ALDI customer, your shopping experience may look a little different as we continue to navigate this difficult situation and we thank you for your understanding,” Hart said.

