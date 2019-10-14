All-female flight crew flies 120 girls to NASA to promote gender equality

HOUSTON (WFLA/CNN) – Delta Airlines recently took more than 100 girls on an inspiring trip to NASA in Houston.

The all-female flight crew flew 120 girls between the ages of 12 and 18 from Salt Lake City to NASA’s Johnson Space Center last week.

The trip was part of International Girls in Aviation Day. Delta officials say the event was designed to encourage more women to enter the male-dominated field.

The girls came from local STEM schools and got to see women run all aspects of their flight. The plane had an all-female pilot and flight crew. The ramp agents and gate agents on the ground were all women too. There were even women in the control tower giving instructions.

Delta says five percent of its pilots are women.