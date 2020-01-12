Alleged tire shop burglar gets trapped under pile of tires, calls 911 for help

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WJW/CNN) — A suspected burglar called 911 for help after reportedly getting stuck under a pile of tires at a shop in Georgia.

Police say Nathaniel King, 30, broke into a tire shop in Bartow County on Sunday, according to reports.

He entered the establishment through the back door not knowing that a “towering rack of tires” would be greeting him on the other side of the door.

When he walked into the store, the pile of tires fell on top of him, trapping him inside.

An officer came to the shop and eventually got the tires off of him.

That’s when King allegedly told police he was being chased, prompting him to enter the shop so he could get away from the alleged pursuer.

Police say they have no evidence suggesting that King was actually being chased.

They say he wasn’t hurt in the tire incident and is, however, currently being held in the county jail on criminal trespass charges.