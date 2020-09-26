Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record

A woman walks across the snowy terrace of the mountain station at Osterfelderkopf in the Wettersteingebirge after the first snow in Garmisch-Patenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Parts of Switzerland, Austria and Germany were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced 25 centimeters (almost 10 inches) of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions in the two Alpine nations to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 550 meters (1,805 feet) above sea level.