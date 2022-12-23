(KTXL) — Amazon has officially begun making shipment deliveries with drones to customers in both Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas, the company confirmed to Nexstar’s KTXL on Friday.

The service in Lockeford was first announced in June 2022 and six months later has officially started.

“Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time,” Natalie Banke, Amazon Air spokesperson said.

Amazon calls its drone delivery Prime Air and has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and local officials in both Lockeford and College Station to begin the service.

According to the company, after a customer has been “onboarded” and orders a package, a drone will fly to the customer’s backyard and descend enough to drop off the package, then fly away. In a blog post earlier this year, Amazon representatives said the goal is to deliver packages under 5 pounds in less than 60 minutes.

Last month, the company showed off plans for a new wave of drones expected to deliver packages beginning sometime in 2024.

The company will inform customers when drone delivery is available in their area.

To launch the program, Amazon got FAA safety certification to operate in Lockeford, about 50 miles south of Sacramento, and College Station – home to the main campus of Texas A&M University – near Houston.