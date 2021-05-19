Amazon US warehouse workers can ditch masks starting May 24

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon told their workers on Wednesday that they will allow their fully vaccinated employees to stop wear a mask at work, except where required by law.

A press release stated that in an effort to follow the changing guidelines within state and local laws, starting on Monday, May 24, they are no longer requiring their fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear facial covering at work, unless mandated by state or local governments.

In order for employees to be able to stop wearing facial covering at work, the employee must be 14 or more days past their final dose for Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose for Johnson & Johnson –as well as have a copy of your vaccine card.

Amazon’s website lists the jurisdictions that currently require individuals to wear a facial covering, even if they are fully vaccinated.