Great deals on kitchen and electronics at Amazon’s Winter Sale

Move over, Black Friday and Prime Day. Some of the best deals we’ve seen all year are happening right now during Amazon’s Winter Sale. You can score amazing discounts on bestsellers in kitchen and electronics — up to 48% off favorites like Shark vacuum cleaners, Ninja air fryers, KitchenAid stand mixers and more.

We don’t know how long these deals will last, though, so you’ll want to act fast if any of these items are on your wish list, ending 2023 on a truly good note.

Everything you need to host a holiday dinner

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum 48% OFF

This ultra-light vacuum is great for both carpet and hard floors, with powerful suction and swivel steering for getting around furniture and into nooks and crannies where dirt and dust can hide from bulkier cleaners.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 42% OFF

The Ninja Air Fryer features an extra-large four-quart capacity, so it’s perfect for families. Plus, its extra-wide temperature range (from 105°F-400°F) gives it more flexibility to gently dehydrate foods or quickly crisp them in convection mode.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender 40% OFF

Make smoothies, protein shakes and other blended drinks and take them on the go with this powerful personal blender. Its 1,100-watt motor can crush ice to snow in just seconds, resulting in perfectly creamy frozen drinks.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Bluetooth Speaker 30% OFF

This Bose Bluetooth speaker is portable but designed to provide true 360-degree sound for an immersive experience no matter where you take it. And with up to 17 hours of battery life and dust and water resistance, you can take it almost anywhere.

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II Accessories and Pro Whisk 27% OFF

This hand mixer has nine speed settings for everything from creaming butter to whipping ​​meringue, plus a soft-grip handle to make it easier to hold and a soft start feature to help prevent splatters.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 22% OFF

KitchenAid stand mixers are a staple for serious home cooks and bakers, and they rarely go on sale. This one offers easy access to the bowl with its tilt-head design, plus a five-quart capacity for making large batches of cookies, multiple bread loaves and more.

Blink Video Doorbell 40% OFF

You can answer your doorbell from anywhere with two-way audio and a video feed straight to your phone. HD video with both day and night modes also adds extra security.

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 35% OFF

These over-ear headphones offer powerful noise canceling, adjust ambient and adaptive sound control, a built-in microphone and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville 39% OFF

Start your day with your favorite drink with this combination coffee and espresso machine with a built-in milk frother. It gives you the flexibility to create any drink with the convenience of using Nespresso pods.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron 40% OFF

Ceramic-titanium plates give this flat iron premium, professional quality, allowing you to straighten or style waves easily.

