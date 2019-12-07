Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old who may have been abducted in Atlanta area

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Officials urge the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy believed have been abducted Friday out of Fulton County, Georgia.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sean McGay who may be with a 36-year-old male suspect, Sidney Hepburn. The two were last seen in the Atlanta area but their direction of travel is not known.

Officials say the vehicle of interest is a 2018 Nissan sedan, silver in color, with a Virginia license plate UYK9068.

Take a look at the child and suspect’s descriptions:

Sean McGay (child): 2 years old, black male, weighs 60 to 70 lbs. Last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and brown boots

Sidney Hepburn (suspect): 36 years old, black male, 5’6” and 135 lbs with braided hair

Anyone with information should contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-730-7952.

An Amber Alert is issued under certain conditions, including when a law enforcement agency believes a child is in grave or imminent danger of serious injury or death.