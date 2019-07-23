AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old West Virginia girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WRIC) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield from West Virginia.

She was last seen at 785 Husky Highway in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 6. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

She is believed to be abducted by her biological father Arlie Edward Hetrick III, also known as Trey.

Trey may be driving a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

Scritchfield is 3-feet-tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing summer attire.

Hetrick III is a 26-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information about Gracelynn’s whereabouts, contact the West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850, your local 911, or *SP on a cell phone.



