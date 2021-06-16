Amber Alert issued for child missing from Hawkins County, Tenn.

Summer Wells, 5, is missing from Hawkins County. She was last seen outside her home on the evening of June 15.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A statewide alert has been issued for a child missing from Hawkins County.

Summer Wells, 5, is 4-feet tall with blonde hair. She was last seen walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

TBI initially issued an endangered child alert on Tuesday night, but said “new information and growing concern” led the agency to upgrade that to an Amber Alert.

Summer Wells, released by TBI

Wells was last seen Tuesday evening outside her home in the Beech Creek community, about 15 miles southwest of Kingsport. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says Wells was seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.

The search resumed this morning after being suspended overnight due to the difficulties of searching difficult terrain in the dark. FBI personnel are assisting in the effort.