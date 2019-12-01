American Airlines announces travel waivers

(CNN) – American Airlines is giving out travel waivers ahead of a big winter storm that’s expected to hit this weekend as millions of holidays travelers head home.

Rain and snow will sweep through the midwest on Saturday then move to the east coast on Sunday into Monday. That’s according to the National Weather Service.

American Airlines says customers traveling Sunday and Monday on flights to and from New York, Philadelphia and several other cities will receive travel vouchers.

According to Airlines for America, Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers expected that day.

American Airlines says passengers should check their website for a list of the airports affected.