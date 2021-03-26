SSA submits files to IRS, putting benefits recipients on track to receive stimulus checks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Around 30 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits such as, Supplemental Security Income, are still waiting on their third stimulus checks while many who file taxes electronically have already received their direct deposits.

The Social Security Administration had not yet submitted missing payment files to the Internal Revenue Service, leading to a delay in tens of millions of payments.

The U.S. House of Representatives Ways & Means Committee sent a release on Thursday stating that after giving the SSA a 24 hour deadline to send the files, they were able to meet the representative’s demands.

This will now open up the release of stimulus checks for many Americans who receive Social Security benefits. According to the release, the timeframe in which those checks go out will be up to the IRS.

The release from the Ways & Means Committee states, “The agency has transmitted the necessary payment files to the IRS that have been blocking the sending of stimulus payments to nearly 30,000,000 Americans. We are gratified that the SSA leadership finally recognized the urgency of the moment and acted swiftly on our ultimatum. None of this would be possible without the hard work of SSA’s dedicated public servants and leadership from the White House.”